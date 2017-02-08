Shakopee Police Department Mourning Loss Of Colleague

The Shakopee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its colleagues.

28-year-old Janna Wood died unexpectedly on Sunday after blood clots were found in her brain.

Wood worked as Shakopee’s first crime prevention specialist, overseeing the police department’s social media account and implementing new crime prevention initiatives. Her work in the department led her to be named the 2014 Minnesota Crime Prevention Specialist of the Year.

The Shakopee Police Department says Wood will be remembered for her enthusiasm, passion and generosity on and off the job.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

To help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/the-janna-wood-fund