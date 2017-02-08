KEYC - Planning Underway To Create Children's Advocacy Center

Planning Underway To Create Children's Advocacy Center

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott and his office are leading an initiative to form a Children's Advocacy Center in the region.

The purpose is to provide a safe and comfortable place for victims or witnesses of crimes, whether they're children, teens or vulnerable adults.

A task force with area officials and business professionals began looking at the idea last year.

McDermott says the idea is partially a response to the governor's task force on child protection...looking to help address children's mental health when they are involved in a crime.

McDermott said, "Taking the child from area to a different area, to a different area, maybe up to eight different areas; a Children's Advocacy Center, you bring the child into the center. Then the partners respond to that, and whether it's law enforcement, whether it's Human Services, whether it prosecution, whether it's domestic abuse, whether CADA or those types of services."

McDermott says the centers can also help with prosecutions.

The Attorney's Office has received a grant to help form a center.

Efforts will continue throughout the year.

Once the CAC is formed, McDermott says management would be handled by someone other that the attorney's office, law enforcement or Human Services.

--KEYC News 12

