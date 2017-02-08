Forest Lake K-9 Dies After Assisting With High-Risk Traffic Stop

A Forest Lake K9 is dead after assisting in a high risk traffic stop last night.

Forest Lake Police was assisting the State Patrol in a traffic stop near Highway 61 and Highway 97 just after 11:30 p.m. last night, when officers say an individual inside the vehicle was non-compliant with the officer’s directions.

After several attempts to gain compliance, police say the K-9 Ranger was deployed and an apprehension was made.

The K-9 suffered a medical emergency immediately after the incident and was rushed to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital. Doctors attempted to resuscitate Ranger, but were unsuccessful.

The case remains under investigation.