Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Legalize Marijuana Use In Minnesota

A state representative announces his plans to introduce a bill that would legalize the personal, recreational use of marijuana in Minnesota.

Under the legislation, introduced by Representative Jon Applebaum, the state would regulate marijuana in a similar fashion to alcohol, with purchase, possession, and use only permitted for adults 21 and older.

If passed, Minnesotans would be allowed to use possess or purchase up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use.

Minnesotans would also be permitted to grow up to six marijuana plants at a time.

Use of marijuana in public places, as well as operating a motor vehicle under its influence would remain illegal.

Currently 8 states and Washington, D.C. have approved similar legislation to legalize marijuana.