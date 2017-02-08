Speaker Shares Personal Loss From Distracted Driving To JWP Students

A guest speaker from Vancouver, Washington speaks at JWP to grades 7 through 12 about distracted driving.

Speaking for almost 22 years now, Cara has shared her story to nearly 2 million students in five different countries.

Her presentation focuses on making good choices, traffic safety and being unique.

"I'm not the only one in this world that has a story. Unfortunately that's what brought me to this path. My identical twin sister, Marrin, was killed in a motor vehicle crash the day after our 18th birthday the summer we graduated high school. We grew up believing as twins we were going to be best friends forever and that bad things only ever happened to other people. Unfortunately I was right but that other person was my twin sister and I watched her die."

JWP is the only Minnesota school she is speaking to this year.

Cara is the founder of the drive to save lives tour and has partnered with people that also have a story to share for her busiest months like prom season.

--KEYC News 12