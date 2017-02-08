Rescued Bald Eagle Near Mankato Being Treated For Toxic Lead Poisoning

The future health of a bald eagle remains unclear after being rescued last weekend near the Minnesota River in Mankato.

Raptor Center officials say the male eagle is being actively treated for toxic lead poisoning. .

Nicollet County Sheriff's deputies rescued the eagle last Sunday after it was caught in fishing line that was tangled in a tree limb above the river.

The eagle was rescued about 20 feet from shore and then taken to the Raptor Center in St. Paul for treatment.

Officals say the bald eagle is in stable condition but is still unable to eat on his own.