Local Schools Could See Funding Under Gov. Dayton's Education Proposal

Local school districts could be in for a big boost in funding under Governor Dayton's latest education proposal.

If passed, Opportunity Agenda for a Better Minnesota, would offer funding for every student across the state, along with investments to aging classrooms, the expansion of early education opportunities, and the building of a foundation for a successful start to education.

Locally, the Mankato School District would receive over 4.3 million dollars in funding towards those efforts, and the Owatonna School District would be granted 2.8 million dollars in funding.

If approved, an additional $609 million dollars would be invested in E-12 education in Minnesota.

For a full list of schools included under the proposal, visit http://mn.gov/gov-stat/pdf/2017_02_07_SNAPSHOT_Education_Funding_District_Runs.pdf