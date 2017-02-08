KEYC - MPCA Cleaning Up Mercury Spill In New Ulm

MPCA Cleaning Up Mercury Spill In New Ulm

By Kelsey Barchenger
NEW ULM, Minn. -

Officials are asking the public to avoid a portion of New Ulm as they work to clean up a mercury spill within the city.

A local waste hauler alerted authorities after noticing the mercury spill in a waste container Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of North Garden Street.

Authorities believe a property owner removed about 2 gallons of mercury from his home, disposing about one gallon of it in the trash. Police do believe the mercury is isolated to the trash container, alley and garbage truck where it was found.

"It's a good idea not to be in that alley. The contractors and Minnesota Pollution Control will be in contact with each resident in that city block just to make sure that none of the residence or their garages were contaminated," said New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho.

Agencies say there is no risk to the public at this time. However, mercury can be dangerous if inhaled because it is toxic to the human nervous system.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has been notified and is working to clean up the spill. Officials say they plan to dispose of the mercury through hazardous waste or mercury reclamation programs. The public is asked to avoid the location until the spill is completely cleaned up and check surrounding areas where the mercury may have spread.

Authorities say clean-up is expected to take 2 to 3 days.

