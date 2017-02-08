MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mankato Riverblenders Offering Singing Valentines

The MAGIC quartet with the Mankato Riverblenders joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with information on their singing Valentine's. The Valentine's can be gifted to men and women. The group will send one of its Barbershop Quartet to an office, home, classroom, restaurant or any Mankato area vicinity location on Tuesday, February 14. The quartet will arrive unannounced to sing to your special someone. For $50, they'll sing two appropriate songs and present a long-stemmed rose with a lovely Valentine's Day card naming the sender. Pictures will be taken and mailed or e-mailed following the event as a memory of the singing Valentine. Morning or afternoon time windows are available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To order your singing Valentine, call 507.469.4085 or 507.382.9384 or log on to the official Riverblender website: www.singmankato.com