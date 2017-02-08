NRCC Announces Targets For 2018, Rep. Walz on List

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers Wednesday announced initial offensive targets for the 2018 cycle. These 36 seats are held by Democrats and will be targeted by the NRCC for the next 21 months.

“The success of our government depends on Republicans maintaining a strong majority in the House. We owe the American people assurance that the agenda we were elected on — healthcare reform, a stronger national defense, and more good-paying jobs – is fulfilled,” said Stivers.

“Our battle plan will put us on offense in 36 Democrat-held House districts. Our strategy will allow us to be competitive in races throughout the country and achieve our overall goal of keeping Republicans in control of the House.”

Rep. Tom O’Halleran – (AZ-01)

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema – (AZ-09)

Rep. Ami Bera – (CA-07)

Rep. Salud Carbajal – (CA-24)

Rep. Raul Ruiz – (CA-36)

Rep. Scott Peters – (CA-52)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter – (CO-07)

Rep. Joe Courtney – (CT-02)

Rep. Elizabeth Esty – (CT-05)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy – (FL-07)

Rep. Charlie Crist – (FL-13)

Rep. Dave Loebsack – (IA-02)

Rep. Cheri Bustos – (IL-17)

Rep. Bill Keating – (MA-09)

Rep. John Delaney – (MD-06)

Rep. Dan Kildee – (MI-05)

Rep. Sander Levin – (MI-09)

Rep. Tim Walz – (MN-01)

Rep. Collin Peterson – (MN-07)

Rep. Rick Nolan – (MN-08)

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter – (NH-01)

Rep. Annie Kuster – (NH-02)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer – (NJ-05)

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham – (NM-01)

Rep. Ben R. Lujan – (NM-03)

Rep. Jacky Rosen – (NV-03)

Rep. Ruben Kihuen – (NV-04)

Rep. Tom Suozzi – (NY-03)

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – (NY-18)

Rep. Tim Ryan – (OH-13)

Rep. Peter DeFazio – (OR-04)

Rep. Kurt Schrader – (OR-05)

Rep. Matthew Cartwright – (PA-17)

Rep. Derek Kilmer – (WA-06)

Rep. Denny Heck – (WA-10)

Rep. Ron Kind – (WI-03)

