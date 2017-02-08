DNR Holding Public Meetings to Discuss Proposed fee Hikes

The DNR meets with the public to discuss a proposed hike in fees for many activities in Minnesota.

Residents gathered at the Snell Community Room in Mankato Tuesday night to hear the agency's proposals and to weigh in.

The agency says the Game and Fish Fund is expected to slip into a deficit starting in 2019.

That means less funding for everything from stocking walleyes to studies on the ground.

'We'll have less information and scientific data to make decisions," says Jack Lauer, the DNR's Southern Regional Fisheries manager.

"To make policy decisions about managing fish and wildlife populations, so it's important. We need this science, and we need biologists on the ground to deliver that and enforcement to enforce the rules in place.'

Under Governor Dayton's budget, a resident annual fishing license would go from $22 to $25, while a nonresident annual fishing license would be adjusted from $45 to $51.

A resident deer hunting license would increase from $30 to $34; a nonresident deer hunting license would increase from $165 to $185.

Those license dollars go directly to fisheries and wildlife management, which gets no money from the state's general fund.

if you missed Tuesday night's meeting, the DNR is hosting several others throughout the region, including:

- Redwood Falls: Monday Feb. 13, 7:00- 8: 30pm; Redwood Falls Community Center

- Marshall: Thursday Feb. 16, 7:00- 8: 30pm; YMCA

- Owatonna Thursday Feb. 16, 7:00- 8: 30pm' Cabela's

-New Ulm: Tuesday Feb. 21, 7:00- 8: 30pm; New Ulm DNR Office

