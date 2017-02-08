KEYC - Sales Comes To An End At Meyer & Sons, Service Continues

Sales Comes To An End At Meyer & Sons, Service Continues

Posted:
MANKATO, Minn. -

Since 1931, Meyer and Sons has been a family known for television and appliances.

While the name has stayed the same, times have changed.

Co-owner Kim Carlson said, "That's the big thing behind the Meyer name is that it's been run by family members ever since 1931. My great–grandfather, my grandfather, my dad, there were some uncles involved. It's always been part of the family."

Kim Carlson took over the business from her dad and runs it with her husband Ross.

In that time, a lot has changed with the area's business landscape.

Co-owner Ross Carlson said, "Retails sales have changed since I started working down here 25 years ago. We used to have two delivery crews, we used to have five service techs, five salesmen. When I started here, it was us, DeGrood's and Sears in town."

But those changes have led to a difficult decision for Meyer and Sons that started around Thanksgiving.

With a New Year, they've decided to end the sales side of the business.

Kim Carlson said, "A lot of little things that kind of came to a head. We talked about Mike Martinka, our store manager who's been here for over 45 years retiring."

The decision resulted in the lay off their sales staff.

The focus now turns to servicing and repairing appliances, a part of the business since the beginning.

Kim Carlson said, "It wasn't a decision we took lightly. It was a decision that we talked about with family members, we've talked to lawyer, we talked small business design center at MSU, trying to figure out what's the best direction to go."



