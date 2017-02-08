KEYC - Cleveland Referendum Fails Again

Cleveland Referendum Fails Again

CLEVELAND, Minn. -

With a vote of 424 in favor, 557 in opposition, Cleveland's 18 million dollar bond request failed at the polls yesterday.

"I wish it would have passed. I think if you talked to anybody who's invested in a school that's the reaction but we have to listen to the community what they want to make this viable for them and help us move forward," Cleveland Public School Principal, Scott Lusk said.

After the two–question referendum first failed last May, school district leaders trimmed their wish list in hope voters would say yes.

"The first time was 34 million that's a large tax burden it really is. We went back to the community, back to the steering community; definitely thought that we were going to be in the ballpark," Lusk said.

Tuesday's funding request included 11 classrooms and labs, a gymnasium, kitchen, commons/cafeteria and additional parking. But now it's back to the drawing board.

"Times have changed. Education has changed. We're trying to keep moving forward to meet the student's needs," Lusk said.

"I have kids in school ranging from senior down to second grade. Hopefully they'll kind of see that it's a good place to put your money toward is that school because it's going to grow. It's benefiting our children," Parent, Angela Chmiel said.

By more community involvement, board members hope this third time will be the charm.

"We need to hear from the community what they're willing to pay for with the tax burden and hopefully we have farmers in the community hopefully that legislation goes through that we can get a 40 percent tax break to go through for them," Lusk said.

--KEYC News 12

