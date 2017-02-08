Greater Mankato Rotary Honors Service Above Self Recipients

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club honors their Service Above Self Award recipients.

The 11th annual event recognizes community members and groups for their service to help others outside of their job and profession.

This year's recipient includes KEYC News 12's former General Manager Denny Wahlstrom.

Along with 38 years at the station, he serves on the boards of the Mankato Symphony, Greater Mankato Growth, and Salvation Army.

Service Above Self recipient Denny Wahlstrom said, "Reminds me of all the things I've been able to do during my lifetime and it's been fun, and you get meet a lot of different people."

Sally Coomes, fundraising chair for Habit for Humanity and First Presbyterian Church Women's Circle President, also received an individual award.

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato's hospice program is the recipient of the organization award.

--KEYC News 12