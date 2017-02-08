Henderson Man Injured in St. Peter Crash

A 36-year-old Henderson man is injured in a crash in St. Peter. It happened just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, Patrick Michael McConnell was in a Ford Mustang and was East bound on Hwy 99. The left rear axle broke, causing the wheel to come off. The Mustang entered the ditch & rolled numerous times.

The patrol says it happened on Hwy 99, 4 miles West of St. Peter in Oshawa Township.

Road Conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

McConnell suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

