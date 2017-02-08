Trailer Missing From Faribault Transportation

Sometime over the weekend of February 4th a 2011 yellow 12 foot enclosed trailer with the words “Faribault Transportation” written on the sides was taken from their parking lot in Faribault.

There are no suspects, video surveillance or stills just the obvious color and descriptors of the trailer itself. This trailer is pulled behind buses to haul hockey/football equipment for road games.

The trailer is entered in NCIC as stolen. If located please contact Detective Matthew Kolling, 222. At 507-334-0937 or mkolling@ci.faribault.mn.us

The attached picture is the same model but not the exact trailer as the one taken is yellow with “Faribault Transportation” on the sides.

-KEYC News 12