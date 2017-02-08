Trinity Lutheran Church & School Music Teacher Receives Golden Apple Award

Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home.
Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home.
When members of the Mankato Islamic Center arrived for prayers Friday, they found the doors locked. Now they're looking for answers.
When members of the Mankato Islamic Center arrived for prayers Friday, they found the doors locked. Now they're looking for answers.
Specialists say tick season began in early April and while we know they're a normal part of Minnesota summers, you'll want to protect yourself. Here are the A-B-C's to keeping the ticks off.
Specialists say tick season began in early April and while we know they're a normal part of Minnesota summers, you'll want to protect yourself. Here are the A-B-C's to keeping the ticks off.
Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa.
Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa.
The friendship for the Sandmanns and Speckels began three years ago when an Early Childhood Family Education program brought them together...
The friendship for the Sandmanns and Speckels began three years ago when an Early Childhood Family Education program brought them together...