One Arrest in Downtown Mankato Incident, Police Still Investigating

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking into a disturbance that happened downtown Tuesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 300 block of Cherry Street around 8 p-m on a report of a disturbance involving a large group of people.

When an officer arrived, 15 to 20 people fled the scene including a man carrying a handgun.

A vehicle near the incident was stopped and searched and the owner was arrested.

Anastacia Kellogg, 26 of Harrisburg, South Dakota was charged with 5th degree drug possession.

The criminal complaint states that the officers found five grams of cocaine in Kellogg's vehicle near her cell phone.

The individual believed to have the handgun was not located.

Mankato Public Safety says anyone with additional information on the disturbance should call 387-8780 or 9-1-1.

