Mankato Public Safety Investigating Car Fire as Possible Arson

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a suspicious car fire from early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say they were called around 1:45 a.m. to the parking lot of Southwood Terrace Apartment complex located on James Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle fire appears to be intentionally set.

The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher by a police officer who arrived on the scene first.

The car sustained an estimated two thousand dollars in damage.