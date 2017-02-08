Fairmont Now Providing Telemedicine

The Center for Specialty Care in Fairmont has partnered with Minneapolis Heart Institute to implement TeleHeart Services.



"Patients can see a specialist, in this case, a cardiologist without having to be in person to see those specialists," said Dr. Kevin Kimm with The Center for Specialty Care.



Doctors say it's like a Skype call that will help diagnose and treat patients for heart care.



"They have a little camcorder and they can see the patient fully. They can pinpoint in and see their pupils. We have a virtual stethoscope. I place my ears and listen to the patient and the physician hears exactly what I'm hearing," said Sandie Kimm, RN with The Center for Specialty Care.



The center has arranged to video call doctors at Abbott Northwestern Hospital twice a month, providing virtual appointments for their patients.



"I'm the hands in the room. The physician is of course right here seeing the patient, patient sees the physician. I just am the hands. He'll make recommendations, whether that's changing medications or ordering more tests. We'll just go from there," said Sandie.



Doctors say this allows patients to receive better care faster.



"Cardiology is a hard referral to make sometimes because it takes time to get in to see those folks. With telemedicine we can make that happen a lot faster, to see a specialist in a more timely manner," said Dr. Kimm.



Not to mention, it saves patients the stress of travel.



"As we all know in Minnesota, there can be weather issues where you can't get out of the town, so it's very valuable that way," said Dr. Kimm.



Fairmont doctors put the technology to the test for the first time last week. They're planning on some trial runs to fix any problems before more consultations.

