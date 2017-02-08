KEYC - National Republicans to Target Walz For 2018

National Republicans to Target Walz For 2018

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Rep. Tim Walz is on a list of targets for the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2018 race.

While many of us are tired from the 2016 election, the next election cycle is already underway.

And after Republican Candidate Jim Hagedorn lost to Representative Walz by a mere 2,547 votes, the national Republicans wants to weigh in next go around.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers today announced initial targets for the 2018 cycle.

Of the 36 targets, three are from Minnesota: Rep. Walz, Collin Petterson and Rick Nolan.

These 36 seats are held by Democrats and will be targeted by the NRCC for the next 21 months.

Jim Hagedorn has already announced he is seeking the Republican nomination here in the first district.

Hagedorn says his campaign is excited but not surprised by the attention, but that it shows his campaign is gaining momentum

The NRCC did not put any money into the 2016 race here in the first congressional district.

Walz's campaign manager Terry Morrow issued this statement in response: quote: Minnesotans are tired of full–time candidates and campaigns: they prefer people like Tim Walz who get the job done and work across party lines to find solutions. He works hard to earn the support of voters and will continue to do so in the future." End quote

Walz won with 50.3 percent to 49.6 percent in 2016.

-KEYC News 12

