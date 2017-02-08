Terry Trades in Scarlet and White for Purple and Gold

East wins 11-7.
Hutchinson wins 10-9.
Crusaders top the Knights.
The Faribault Falcons topped Mankato West 5-4 in the championship game.
The 6th-ranked MSU softball team's historic season continues! The Mavs beat Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday improving to 56-6 on the season. Friday's win is MSU's program best 26th consecutive victory. The Mavericks will face Augustana on Saturday at 11AM.
The 4th-ranked Mankato Loyola baseball team played host to Martin County West on Thursday night. Payton Anderson's RBI single in the 8th lifted the Mavericks to the 9-8 victory in 8 innings.
The Mavericks improve to 55-6 on the season on a 25-game win streak. The purple and gold will face Central Oklahoma on Friday at 11AM.
The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to Rochester Mayo on senior night. Ireland Olson led Mankato with 5-goals in the squad's 14-6 win over Mayo.
