Terry Trades in Scarlet and White for Purple and Gold

Just last week, some of our area athletes inked their national letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level. Mankato West senior running back C.J. Terry elected to stay close to home and continue his football career as a Maverick. Terry helped lead the Scarlets to the state semifinals his junior and senior years. The team captain was a 3-year letter winner and was named 1st team all-state as a senior along with many other accolades.