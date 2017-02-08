Mr. Soccer Nets 1,000th Point on the Hardwood

When you hear the name Jake Makela, soccer typically comes to mind. Last fall, the Mankato West senior was named Class A Mr. Soccer and became the state's all-time leading goal and point scorer. Tuesday night, Makela reached another milestone but this time it was on the basketball court. In West's 10-point win over Northfield, Makela netted 35-points shooting 69.2 percent from the field and scored his 1,000th career point!