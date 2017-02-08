MSU Vigil Against Trump Focuses On Refugee Executive Orders

Students gather at MSU, continuing a quiet protest of President Donald Trump's actions since taking office.



More than a hundred people gathered at the fountain next to the Centennial student Union as part of a show of support undocumented immigrants, Muslims and refugees in the student body.

Recent executive orders stiffening immigration enforcement and placing travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority countries have drawn a huge amount of controversy toward President Trump, just two weeks into his Administration.

-- KEYC News 12