Dayton's Budget Includes $600 Million Increase To Education Funding

Governor Mark Dayton has unveiled his budget proposal for education spending, and it includes more than a half billion dollars for schools across Minnesota.



Calling his budget Opportunity Agenda for a Better Minnesota, a big focus for the governor is education.

He promised to increase spending every year.

Dayton goes big again in 2017, asking for a $609 million increase to K-12 education.

Locally, the Mankato School District would receive an additional $4.3 million. St. Peter, more than $1.1 million.



Last year, 74 of the poorer school districts in the state were able to receive money for pre-K programs, allowing them to create early childhood education programs they normally couldn't afford.

Dayton wants to triple that spending, up to $75 million.

The budget includes a 2% bump in per pupil spending as well.

This is a budget proposal, so that extra $600 million means $600 million less for other budget items.

Taxes will likely not be raised, as the state has an expected $1.4 billion surplus.

