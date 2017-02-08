Preps in Full Swing For Big 2017 Dancing With The Mankato Stars Show

The participants in this year's Dancing With The Mankato Stars had their final group practice Wednesday night before Saturday's big show.
And two participants are from KEYC News 12.
Brittany Kemmerer is both a star and pro for the event and you'll see Stacy Steinhagen alongside so many talented dancers in the alumni group dance.
Brittany's partner is Taylor Corp's Tom Weigt.
He is now retired but is well known for running marathons.
And he says he excited for the big night.
“I’m really excited. I’m not nervous yet, maybe I will be, but every day has been fun. Everybody I talk to…they ask me about it. ‘Are you ready? You’re going to be great. Don’t worry about it.’ That may not all be true, but it’s been fun,” Weigt said.
All proceeds go to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
Last year, the event raised nearly $150,000.
This year's event is sold out, but you can still show your support by donating money on the website crowdrise.
