Cooling Looks for 100th Career Win

Thursday night, the Maverick wrestling team takes the mat at the Taylor Center for the final time this regular season. It's senior night for the Mavs and Madelia-native Adam Cooling looks to make his final home match one he'll always remember as he closes in on a special milestone. Last season, Cooling earned All-American honors after finishing 3rd at the national tournament. Thursday, Cooling steps on the mat just one win away from 100. Cooling and the Mavs host Northern State Thursday at 7PM. We'll take a look at the action on KEYC News 12 at 10.