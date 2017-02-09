MNsure Signup Numbers Due After Year Of Spiking Health Costs

State officials are ready to shed light on how many Minnesota residents signed up for health insurance this year.

It's been a big question in light of the massive premium increases and confusion over whether lawmakers would step in to offer financial help. After months of debate, Minnesota lawmakers last month approved using $312 million in rainy day funds to offset monthly payments on the individual market.

The state's health insurance exchange was set to provide a final enrollment tally on Thursday. Open enrollment ended Feb. 1, but MNsure offered a special one-week extension to consumers who hadn't yet bought coverage.

It's a critical number for the exchange as Republicans in the Legislature target MNsure and President Donald Trump moves to dismantle former President Barack Obama's health insurance law.