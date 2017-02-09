Vikings, Sports Authority Disagree On Stadium Fencing

The Minnesota Vikings want to build permanent fencing around U.S. Bank Stadium to provide better security.

But, the plan may not win approval from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

Temporary security fences were already placed around the stadium last season. Vikings executive Lester Bagley says permanent fencing won't change access to the stadium.

Sports Facilities Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen says the stadium needs to be connected to the neighborhoods, both visually and practically.

Bagley says fundamentally it's a stadium security issue, especially given what happened at the last Vikings game where Dakota Access pipeline protesters eluded security and hung a banner from the top of the stadium.