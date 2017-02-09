Albert Lea Home Damaged In Wednesday Night Fire

A home in Albert Lea is heavily damaged by a fire last night.

Firefighters were called to the home at 802 Minnesota Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear end of the home, with the back of the house fully engulfed.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours working to extinguish the fire that had spread to all three levels of the home.

The damage to the home is estimated at $58,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.