KEYC - Thrive: The Effects Of Asthma

Thrive: The Effects Of Asthma

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn -

People with asthma deal with symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing..

Affecting their daily activities and activities that are enjoyed.

"Someone who has asthma may not wish to go outside a lot because outdoor exposure can worsen their asthma and they may not exercise because exercise makes their respiratory system worse," Mankato Clinic Allergist, Srinivasan Ramanuja said.

Impacting their quality of life and even their sleep.

"It can cause them to wake up at night with those typical respiratory symptoms need the use of the inhaler in the middle of the night and with sleep disruption they may not be as functional the next day," Ramanuja said.

Most people with exercise induced asthma that see symptoms typically within 10 to 15 minutes of starting exercise are prescribed an inhaler.

"We can recommend using an inhaler, typically albuterol, 15–10 minutes before exercise and a lot of people are able to exercise when using albuterol preventatively like that," Ramanuja said.

But when inhalers don't completely control symptoms, the next option is using a controller medicine.

"One form of a controller medication is a tablet which is not a steroid another form of a controller is a steroid inhaler and depending on the severity of the asthma according to guidelines there are certain medications for those depending on their severity," Ramanuja said.

And although these help reduce symptoms, controlling the environment is an important factor.

"Recognizing the triggers, keeping dust to a minimal is helpful if they notice that their symptoms get worse with pet exposure at the very least we recommend keeping pets out of the bedroom and using an air purifier with a high particular air filter in the bedroom, changing air filters on a regular basis is helpful too. If they have significant outdoor allergies that trigger their asthma we recommend keeping the windows closed in the house and in the car as much as possible," Ramanuja said.

And while some just choose to cope with having asthma rather than feeling there's a way to control it, it can result in emergency room visits, hospitalizations or even death.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  