Olivia Man Facing Arson Charges Following December House Fire

A 19-year-old Olivia man is facing felony arson charges after allegedly starting his home on fire.

Olivia Firefighters first responded to a home on fire on 350th street three miles south of Olivia back on the morning of December 3rd.

Further investigation found that Wahkan Blackhawk, who lived in the home, admitted to spilling 16 ounces of lighter fluid on the floor before using a lighter to light it on fire.

After watching the fire for a while, Blackhawk allegedly tried to put it out, but was unsuccessful.

Blackhawk then alerted the rest of his family, who were sleeping at the time, and all of them were able to escape the home safely. Damage from the fire is estimated to cost between 50 and $75,000.

Blackhawk is charged with two counts of arson and one count of negligent fire damage.