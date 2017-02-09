MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Where To Begin Training For A Marathon

Andy Kretschmar with Anytime Fitness-Riverfront joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips on Marathon training. The Scheel's Spring Mankato Half Marathon and 5K is just two months away, taking place April 8, and while he says it's best to begin training 3 to 5 months in advance, it is still feasible to begin your training now for both the half marathon and 5K. Kretschmar recommends beginning small and smart, meaning start with smaller distances without pushing your limits right away. He says it also doesn't hurt to mix in some strength training with your routine, but a majority of your training should come in the form of cardio. When it comes to race week, he says it's best to keep up your training pace, but also give yourself some time to rest before race day, so you're ready to run to the finish line.

You can register or find out more information on the Half Marathon this April here: http://www.finalstretch.com/ScheelsSpringMankatoHalf