THROWBACK THURSDAY: Minnesota Arctic Blast Of 1936

We're throwing it back to the brutal arctic blast of 1936, where January and February were among the coldest months that Minnesota has ever seen.

February alone had 15 days where the daytime high didn't even break zero, and when the temps didn't climb above zero Minnesota saw up to 6 feet of fresh snow.

And on this day in 1936, the heavy snow and blowing wind was so bad that transportation was blocked off in and out of Mankato. One train was delayed for 36 hours, waiting out the storm.

And the summer that followed this extreme winter was the hottest one ever on record.