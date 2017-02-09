The Verizon Wireless Center has posted on their Facebook page that the upcoming show, Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles concert scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2017 has been cancelled. Tickets ordered for this performance via Ticketmaster’s Phone or Online services will be automatically credited to the original purchaser credit card account. Tickets purchased through a Ticketmaster outlet or through the box office must be returned to the original point of purchase for a refund

