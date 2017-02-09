North Mankato Man Facing Charge of Soliciting a Child for Sexual Conduct

A North Mankato man is facing two felonies after allegedly sending sexually explicit photographs to a 13-year-old and asking them to send him nude photos of themselves.

38-year-old Paul Allen Schulz is facing one charge of soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, and one charge of distributing via electronic communication, material that relates or describes sexual conduct to a child.

According to the criminal complaint a 13-year-old victim says on September 11th, 2016 Schulz sent her 64 messages through an online messenger that were sexual in nature, including two nude photos of himself, and wanted them to send him nude photos back.

Schulz's first appearance is scheduled for February 21 in Nicollet County Court.

