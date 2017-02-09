Apply to Serve on Mankato Citizen Committee

Get involved in local government, and apply online to serve on a Mankato citizen committee. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit applications by Friday, March 10; however, applications are accepted anytime.

Citizen committees generally meet monthly (unless otherwise noted) and make recommendations to the Mankato City Council about their respective service areas. The following committees have vacancies:

City Board of Appeal and Equalization--listens to citizen concerns on valuations of their property (meet annually).

Heritage Preservation Commission--promotes and preserve Mankato's historic neighborhoods, including designations of significant buildings and places that are locally significant to city heritage.

Planning Commission--evaluates proposed planning and zoning requests.

Public Safety Advisory Committee--proactive involvement in public safety planning, hiring and promotion of a safe and livable community.

Volunteers are appointed to serve a term of three years. Citizen input is important and helpful when making city decisions.

For more information, or to obtain an application, contact city of Mankato staff at 507-387-8690, 311 or 507-387-8600.

