DHS Commissioner to Visit Security Hospital

Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper will visit the new Community Competency Restoration Program to highlight ongoing work to strengthen state safety-net services, and underline the importance of legislative bonding and budget proposals to continue these efforts at the Minnesota Security Hospital.

Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed $70.255 million to complete planned renovations at Minnesota Security Hospital and $22.85 million to increase staffing at the facility. Both measures would improve care and safety for patients, staff and the public.

-KEYC News 12