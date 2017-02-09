Windom Looking To Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Facility

On Tuesday, members of the Windom city council approved a proposal to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment facility.

"Our permit expired in 2015 and we also failed our toxicity test in 2010, which requires us to remove nitrogen and phosphorus for the next 20 years," said Windom Water and Wastewater Superintendent Mike Haugen.

Leaving the city with no choice but to undergo renovations to meet new state compliance guidelines.

"The city of Windom's phosphorus discharge is between 6-7 milligrams per liter. But the new state requirement is 1. So you can see, that's a significant reduction in the discharge and that's why there's a need for additional processes here," City Administrator Steve Nasby explained.

City officials say these renovations will cost nearly $14 million dollars, funded by grants and household users.

"We're seeking a state grant that would provide up to $7 million. The remaining half of the project would be shared by the users. We have several large commercial users. They would pay approximately 40-45% of the project. The household users would pay the other share," said Nasby.

Nasby says this would likely cost households an additional $20-$25 per month.

"What they won't see, on the discharge side, is the cleaner water that's being discharged into the streams and rivers. That's what the state of Minnesota wants to see and that's why they've made these rules compliant," said Nasby.

The city is working on a facility plan to submit to the state by early March.

"We're going to start in our pre-treatment area. We're also going to do a two stage activated sludge treatment plant, with two new basins and sludge storage," Haugen said.

If the plan is approved, construction will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be complete in 2020.

