Sen. Franken Takes On Trump's Cabinet Picks

President Trump's cabinet nominees are slowly making their way through the U.S. Senate.

While there have been a few lighthearted moments during the confirmation hearings for President Trump's cabinet nominees, most have been largely contentious; as Trump only has six of his 15 cabinet nominees confirmed.

MSU-Mankato Political Science Professor Kevin Parsneau said, "A lot of this has to do with presidential preparation before the fact; Trump admiration's been slow on the paperwork."

Democratic Senator Al Franken has taken a prominent role in the confirmation hearings, strongly arguing against some of the president's picks.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) said, "They have a lot of discretion, they set a lot of policy, and this is extremely important, and it's our job to provide advice and consent on all of these nominees to do the vetting of them."

One of the key nominees Franken says he took issue with was the recently confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Sen. Franken said, "One of my biggest concerns was that she doesn't seem to know anything about public education policy. She has no experience, and she has very, very narrow point of view about education."

But some see that lack of experience fitting into what Trump is known for.

Parsneau said, "In some senses, having experience makes it easier to get confirmed, but sort of that not, inexperience kind of says things are going to be really different, we'll see if it works out."

