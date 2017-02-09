Go Fund Me Established For Woman Who Lost Belongings in Fire

A Go Fund Me page is set up for the woman who lost her belongings in a duplex fire in Mankato.

The page says, “My cousin Cassandra woke up Monday, February 6th, to smoke coming through her living room vents. She grabbed her baby girl and fled her home. Every single belonging inside was ruined from smoke damage. She was left with her child on her hips and the clothing on their backs. Although she was not physically hurt, one can only imagine that event leaving a life changing impact of that traumatic morning.



With the wonderful resources available, such as The Red Cross and The Salvation Army, there are still many things that this little family needs- Even after receiving help from these amazing places.



Her daughter needs diapers, clothes, toys, sippy cups, wipes, kid movies, shoes, socks, bath supplies, a jacket, lotions.... etc. Basically, starting from the ground up for anything and everything you can imagine a toddler may need to live comfortably and safe.



Cassandra is 4 months pregnant and in need of maternity clothes, shoes, shower/bath supplies, bedding, furniture, kitchen supplies, bath towels, toiletries... etc. Again, starting from the ground up anything you can think of that it takes to live adequately and feel some sense of security for her and her children.”

To donate, click here.

-KEYC News 12