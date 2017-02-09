Minnesota School Bus Aide Accused of Molesting Girls

A Minnesota school bus aide is accused of molesting young girls who rode the bus.

Seventy-year-old Harvey Kneifl of Woodbury is charged in Washington County with six counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Kneifl helps children with special needs on the bus for South Washington County Schools. He was arrested after the parents of a preschool student reported their daughter said she was inappropriately touched on the way to school Friday.

Prosecutors say Kneifl is seen on video from inside the bus on two occasions, touching the children. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the complaint says Kneifl denied touching the girls inappropriately but said he likes to "tickle, poke and hug the children."

District officials have started their own investigation. Kneifl is on leave and due in court Friday.

-KEYC News 12