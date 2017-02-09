Owatonna Businessman Ordered to Pay $7.7 Million to SEC

An Owatonna businessman is ordered to pay nearly $8 million to the federal government after allegedly defrauding investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued James Louks and his company, FiberPoP Solutions Inc., back in September 2015, claiming that Louks raised money from investors and lost virtually all the money in fraudulent bank schemes.

Court records allege that Louks continued to raise money from investors even as the lawsuit was pending.

In a ruling dated January 13, Louks was found liable for just $7,679,578.52.

$5,285,542 of that sum was money acquired from investors, with the rest as interest racked up before the judgment.

--- KEYC News 12