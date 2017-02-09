KEYC - The Lack Of Snow And Its Impact On Farming

The Lack Of Snow And Its Impact On Farming

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Here in southern Minnesota... the snow on the ground is *below par...
 
Warmer than normal temperatures and less snow has left most of area cropland exposed to the elements.
 
Black and brown soil now dominates the winter landscape.

We've had less snow than normal, but that doesn't mean it's been dryer. On top of that, ag experts usually don't count it any way.
 
"We've had 24 inches of snow, which is slightly less than normal. We usually get about 32 by this time of year. Precipitation-wise, view a little bit above normal - that was we've had some rain this winter. Typically, in the winter, we don't look at snowfall as a real addition to our soil moisture. Typically our winter precipitation falls on frozen ground and most of it runs off," said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist with the University of Minnesota's Southern Research and Outreach Center.
 
So we're not dry. But no snow does have downsides.

Snow in the winter protects the soil from wind blowing it away, and keeps things warmer than they normally are.

Though we're apparently safe on that front too.
 
"The downside to a lack of snow cover this time of year, especially on tilled soil, is the potential for soil erosion. Especially wind erosion. We'd like to keep that to a minimum - some cover on the ground is helpful for that. We haven't seen the extreme temperatures. Our soil temperatures at the four-inch depth haven't been below 25 degrees. Exposed soil and extreme cold weather can be on perennial crops, but we haven't been in trouble yet," Hoverstad said.
 
And if the status quo remains, it'll be a good thing. Less snow means farmers can get in the fields sooner.

