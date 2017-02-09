KEYC - 100th Win For Cooling As Mavs Dominate Northern State

100th Win For Cooling As Mavs Dominate Northern State

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Adam Cooling worked methodically to defeat his opponent at 174 pounds, Tanner Olson. He led from start to finish, grabbing a 14-3 major decision in what would be he 100th victory at the collegiate level. 

The Mavs had little trouble against the Wolves of Northern State, winning 38-6, including pins from Andrew McFall, Dylan Herman and Corey Abernathy.

Match Results

125: Andrew McFall (MSU) fall. Matthew Leier 2:29

133: Trevor Schultz (MSU) Forfeit

141: Louie Sanders (MSU) major. C.J Voegeli 17-4

149: Tyler Stenberg (NSU) dec. Daniel Close 6-2

157: Dylan Herman (MSU) fall. Blake Perryman 6:22

165: Zach Johnston (MSU) dec. Ben Fichter 9-8

174: Adam Cooling (MSU) major. Tanner Olson 14-3

184: Corey Abernathy (MSU) fall. David Murphy 4:18

197: Joe Gomez (NSU) dec. Matt Blome 5-0

285: Chris Zimmer (MSU) dec. Harrison Townsend 9

-- KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Mankato Islamic Center Locks Doors on Members

    Mankato Islamic Center Locks Doors on Members

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:23:50 GMT

    Members of the Mankato Islamic Center were shocked when they arrived at their mosque Friday. Now they're looking for answers.

    Members of the Mankato Islamic Center were shocked when they arrived at their mosque Friday. Now they're looking for answers.

  • Fire Shuts Down Howard Drive

    Fire Shuts Down Howard Drive

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:47:22 GMT

    A dramatic scene in North Mankato as a semi catches fire at Kato Engineering and lights up the sky Friday night.

    A dramatic scene in North Mankato as a semi catches fire at Kato Engineering and lights up the sky Friday night.

    •   