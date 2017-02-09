100th Win For Cooling As Mavs Dominate Northern State

The 6th ranked Mavs are now 57-6 on the season on a 27-game win streak.
Bucs win 6-1.
East wins 11-7.
Hutchinson wins 10-9.
Crusaders top the Knights.
The Faribault Falcons topped Mankato West 5-4 in the championship game.
The 6th-ranked MSU softball team's historic season continues! The Mavs beat Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday improving to 56-6 on the season. Friday's win is MSU's program best 26th consecutive victory. The Mavericks will face Augustana on Saturday at 11AM.
The 4th-ranked Mankato Loyola baseball team played host to Martin County West on Thursday night. Payton Anderson's RBI single in the 8th lifted the Mavericks to the 9-8 victory in 8 innings.
Members of the Mankato Islamic Center were shocked when they arrived at their mosque Friday. Now they're looking for answers.
A dramatic scene in North Mankato as a semi catches fire at Kato Engineering and lights up the sky Friday night.
Due to economic hardships the doors of the American Legion on Walnut Street will close their doors on May 27th. Something that longtime members say has been hard to grasp.
