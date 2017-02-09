Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate President's Travel Ban

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has decided not to overturn a lower court's ruling that put on hold President Trump's travel ban for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The unanimous ruling means refugees and citizens from those countries may continue to travel to the United States.

“The law is not an abstraction,” says Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “The Constitutional provisions at stake are fundamental to who we are as a people.”

Washington's Attorney General praised the decision...his state and Minnesota argued the executive order was unconstitutional because it barred entry to the United States based on religion.

Seattle based district judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order last week...suspending the ban.

The government filed to restore it, but the appellate court said the government did not provide evidence that anyone from the countries on the list had committed a terror attack on U.S. soil.

Now, The Justice Department is reviewing the decision and its options.

On Twitter, President Trump vowed to *continue the legal battle*, saying: see you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!

Mister Trump told reporters the court’s ruling was political and he’s certain he will prevail when another court reviews the legality of his executive order.

“It’s a decision that well win, in my opinion, very easily,” says the president.

The president's executive order on immigration was set to expire in 90 days...so it could run its course before the Supreme Court gets the case.

The Democratic National Committee responded to the ruling, saying in a statement that “the court upheld that we do not discriminate based on religion. That's what terrorists do and that's what terrorists want us to do.”

