Appeals Court Refuses to Reinstate President's Travel Ban

San Francisco, CA -

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has decided not to overturn a lower court's ruling that put on hold President Trump's travel ban for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The unanimous ruling means refugees and citizens from those countries may continue to travel to the United States.

“The law is not an abstraction,” says Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “The Constitutional provisions at stake are fundamental to who we are as a people.”

Washington's Attorney General praised the decision...his state and Minnesota argued the executive order was unconstitutional because it barred entry to the United States based on religion.

Seattle based district judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order last week...suspending the ban.

The government filed to restore it, but the appellate court said the government did not provide evidence that anyone from the countries on the list had committed a terror attack on U.S. soil.

Now, The Justice Department is reviewing the decision and its options.

On Twitter, President Trump vowed to *continue the legal battle*, saying: see you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!

Mister Trump told reporters the court’s ruling was political and he’s certain he will prevail when another court reviews the legality of his executive order.

“It’s a decision that well win, in my opinion, very easily,” says the president.

The president's executive order on immigration was set to expire in 90 days...so it could run its course before the Supreme Court gets the case.

The Democratic National Committee responded to the ruling, saying in a statement that “the court upheld that we do not discriminate based on religion. That's what terrorists do and that's what terrorists want us to do.”

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Members of the Mankato Islamic Center were shocked when they arrived at their mosque Friday. Now they're looking for answers.

    A dramatic scene in North Mankato as a semi catches fire at Kato Engineering and lights up the sky Friday night.

