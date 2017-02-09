Prep Athlete: Oakley Baker

The New Richland ... Hartland ... Ellendale ... Geneva boys basketball team is off to a great start this year, and the Panthers all–time leading scorer is paving the way....

Contested shots....double teams....it doesn't matter...there isn't a whole lot teams can do to slow down Oakley Baker.

"Coach tells me to just keep shooting with confidence, I've got the green light whenever so when I've got my shot. I'm going to knock it down," said Baker, prep athlete.



"He can just flat out shoot the ball, and he's worked a lot harder at getting to the hoop and getting fouled," said NRHEG head coach, Pat Churchill.

And outside of scoring all those points.... Baker sets the tone for everyone else on the squad...



"Oakley brings everything, he comes to play every game he brings a great attitude to practice. He brings a lot of talent, he brings a level head, he keeps us all in the game and ready to go," said Tyler Raimann, senior.

"He really is the straw that stirs the drink for us, and when he's on, we're really tough to beat," said Churchill.

"I feel like the offense we run really fits me, 41 motion, kind of setting screens moving without the ball. I think I do that really well as a player, and it's really helped me to develop my game," said Baker.

Baker plans to continue playing at the next level and will be attending St. Johns University next year.

But before he starts that college career, Baker has some unfinished business at NRHEG.



"For me personally it's just make it to state. Our school has never made it to state for boys basketball so doing that for the first time in school history would mean the most to me and my team," said Baker.

Right now the Panthers are on the right track with just two losses on the season.

Baker's ability to score from anywhere on the hardwood is why he's out KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.