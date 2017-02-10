Trump Calls Travel Ban Ruling A "Political Decision"

President Donald Trump says a federal appeals court ruling against reinstating his refugee and immigration order is a "political decision."

He says the "security of our country is at stake" and he looks forward to "seeing them in court." He did not specify what his administration's next legal steps would be following Thursday's ruling.

Trump says he doesn't believe the decision undercuts his presidency and says his administration will "win the case."

Trump made a brief, impromptu appearance in the West Wing following the decision. His comments were recorded by the network pool at the White House.