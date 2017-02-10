Mankato Man Facing Felony Theft Charges After Incident At Snell Motors

A Mankato man is facing theft charges after an incident in the Snell Motors parking lot.

Police responded to the Mankato business after seeing a suspicious vehicle in the lot just around midnight on January 24th.

Officers say a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Timothy Hansen Jr. was parked next to another truck that was left there with the keys inside it for maintenance work.

When police approached Hansen, he showed the keys to the other truck and alleged that he had been given those keys by the truck’s owner.

Police then spoke with the owner of the truck, who said they did not know Hansen.

A search warrant from Hansen’s vehicle found over $1,000 in belongings were taken from the other truck.

Police also noticed an ATV crate that had been damaged, fitting the tool marks of the grinder that Hansen had in his truck.

Snell motors employees say the damage didn’t affect the value of the ATV.

Hansen faces five felony charges, including theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with a vehicle.