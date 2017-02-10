Sen. Franken Proposes Bill To Negotiate Drug Prices

Senator Al Franken reintroduces legislation this week to allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies.



Called the Prescription Drug and Health Improvement Act, it would remove barriers to negotiate for drug prices.

Franken says it would help lower the cost for drugs seniors need and save the federal government $24 billion a year.

He has introduced similar bills every year since he was elected.

But is hopeful since President Trump supports the idea, this will be the year.



Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) said, "Republicans have opposed this, and so have Senators from states where there's large pharmaceuticals industry. That probably won't change, that part of it, but with a Republican president saying I'm for this, I'm hoping to bring my Republican colleagues on board."



Franken says many other industrial countries allow for negotiation, helping to keep drug prices down.

